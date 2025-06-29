JERTIH, June 29 — Two girls, aged three and 10, were among three people killed when a boat capsized off Pulau Perhentian last night.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu identified the deceased in the 10.30 pm mishap as S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani.

He said 12 others in the boat, including a six-year-old who was in critical condition, were rushed to Besut Hospital for treatment.

The boat, carrying 15 passengers, aged between three and 40 years, capsized during a storm, heavy rain and rough sea, he told a press conference at the Besut District Police Headquarters, here today.

Azamuddin said that based on the investigation, all of them were not wearing life jackets.

He said the boat driver, in his 20s, has been detained to assist in the investigation.

The boat driver, who is a local, tested positive for drugs and has five records for drug-related offences, he added.

He advised the public to prioritise the safety of their family members while at resort beaches.

Boat operators, he said, should also prioritise tourist safety and comply with all regulations, especially regarding the mandatory use of life jackets.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime) director, Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, in a statement, stated that his team mounted a search and rescue operation at 11.17 pm after receiving information regarding the incident at 10.55 pm.

He said all the victims were taken to the Besut Tourist Jetty using the Penggalang 45 Maritime Boat, and they have now been taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for further examination and treatment.

He said a thorough investigation would be conducted to identify the exact cause of the incident.

“Maritime Malaysia will also ensure that the safety aspects of sea transportation in the country, including in tourist areas, continue to be improved.

“This incident is once again a reminder of the importance of safety aspects at sea, especially during uncertain weather. Maritime Malaysia calls on all boat operators to comply with safety instructions and check the weather forecast before embarking on a journey,” he said. — Bernama