KUANTAN, June 29 — A Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) lecturer who was reported missing while diving in the waters of Pulau Chebeh, Pulau Tioman, yesterday, was found safe today.

Rompin police chief Superintendent Sharif Shaif Mondoi said the lecturer, identified as Eliza M. Yusup, 44, was found by a member of the public who was snorkelling in Pulau Tulai at about 8.45 am today.

“The victim is safe and is reported to be healthy. She was swept by the current about 1.4 kilometres away from her original location before swimming to safety and arriving at Pulau Tulai at about 11.30 pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He said she had been taken to the Kampung Tekek Health Clinic for further examination.

According to Sharif Shai, the lecturer had participated in a diving activity with nine other divers and an instructor in the waters of Pulau Chebeh at about 11 am yesterday and was believed to have disappeared after doing the activity alone.

“The instructor searched for her when she failed to appear about 45 minutes later and then sought the assistance of the residents of Kampung Salang and the police after failing to find her,” he said.

Sharif Shai said a search and rescue operation was then mounted, but halted at about 6.30 pm due to heavy rain and storms, before it was resumed today with the assistance of the Tanjung Gemok Marine Police Force. — Bernama





