KOTA TINGGI, June 29 — Two people were killed and nine others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured in a road crash involving five vehicles near Felda Pasak along Jalan Desaru-Kota Tinggi here yesterday.

According to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, an emergency call was received at 4.17 pm and six firemen in an engine arrived at the scene 11 minutes later.

“The accident involved five vehicles: four cars – a Toyota Corolla, Perodua Axia, Proton Saga and Perodua Bezza – and a Hino lorry.

“Eleven victims were involved in the incident, including two men, aged 69 and 74, who were travelling in the Toyota Corolla. They were found trapped in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene,” it said in a statement.

Nine other victims, aged between seven months and 52 years, sustained minor injuries. All had exited their vehicles before the arrival of the firemen and received initial treatment from Ministry of Health personnel. — Bernama