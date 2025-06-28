BAGAN DATUK, June 28 — The Perak Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the village chief’s office have conducted an immediate census to provide aid to the victims of the Hutan Melintang fire.

District Disaster Management Committee chairman Nazrul Fazami Mohamad said that relevant departments and agencies have been mobilised to conduct a quick census of the affected victims.

“JKM and the village chief’s office have begun the census to complete the documentation procedures in a timely manner.

“We have also requested all victims to lodge police reports so that state-level disaster aid can be channelled through the Bagan Datuk District and Land Office,” he said when visiting the victims and the incident site today.

In the 4.30 am incident, 23 properties in Bagan Pasir Laut near here were razed. This included 19 Class B and C houses, each approximately 92.9 square metres in size, a non-Muslim house of worship, two eateries, and a sundry shop. No casualties were reported.

Nazrul Fazami said that no relief centre (PPS) has been opened, as all victims are reportedly staying with their relatives nearby.

“A meeting with representatives of the residents found that all victims currently have temporary shelter, so there is no need to open a PPS at this time.

“However, further discussions will be held from time to time to assess the need to open a PPS should the situation arise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said it was still too early to determine the cause of the fire.

He said JBPM’s forensic team is still investigating to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“Based on initial information from witnesses at the scene, the fire is believed to have originated in one of the houses at the back row of the affected premises.

“As a result, the scope of the investigation has been narrowed, and focus will be placed on that house to identify the exact cause of the fire,” he said. — Bernama





