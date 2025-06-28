KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A 16-year-old boy drowned while fishing in the river at Kampung Amer in Besut, Terengganu last night.

Senior Operations Commander of the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Deputy Fire Superintendent II Baharum Muhamad Hasim told Berita Harian the victim, Muhammad Amin Asyraf Zulkifli, had been fishing with his brother and a friend earlier that evening.

“They were initially fishing from the riverbank when the victim’s hook became snagged in the river.

“He swam across in an attempt to retrieve it but went under while crossing and failed to resurface,” he said when met at the scene last night.

Baharum said the victim’s body was found about three hours later at a depth of approximately eight metres.

“The search and rescue operation, which involved 41 personnel from the Fire Department, police, and local residents, concluded at 10pm.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

According to the national daily, the victim’s father, Zulkifli Latif, said his son was familiar with the fishing spot and had drowned trying to retrieve the hook.

“He tried to cross the river, thinking the water wasn’t too deep,” he reportedly said.