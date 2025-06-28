GEORGE TOWN, June 28 — Penang4Palestine has condemned the discovery of oxycodone pills hidden in flour packets distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid centre reportedly backed by the United States and Israel.

Its chairman, M.S. Anuar Mahmod, said Penang4Palestine was deeply concerned over the matter, adding that at least four testimonies had reported the shocking discovery.

“A local pharmacist from Gaza described it as ‘the most heinous form of genocide’, while a local doctor claimed it was being used as ‘a tool to destroy the consciousness of our society’.

“This discovery is alarming because oxycodone is a strong and highly addictive painkiller that can cause hallucinations and respiratory problems,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the incident clearly reflected an abuse of humanitarian aid and amounted to a death trap through the mixing of illicit substances into basic food items.

Therefore, he said Penang4Palestine was demanding an urgent investigation by the United Nations (UN) and international human rights groups into GHF and all parties involved.

Earlier, Gaza authorities had called for an international investigation after oxycodone pills were discovered in flour packages distributed by GHF, a US-Israeli-backed organisation.

The Gaza government media office, in a statement, said at least four residents had reported discovering the pills in food aid packages, and several witnesses believed the narcotic substance may have been crushed or mixed into the flour. — Bernama





