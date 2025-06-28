KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A Malaysian hiker has become the latest victim of an accident on Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani in Lombok, after reportedly falling en route to Segara Anak Lake yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured hip and head wounds, after falling approximately 200m before reaching a bridge leading to the scenic crater lake.

Mount Rinjani National Park (BTNGR) chief Yarman confirmed the incident, which occurred around 2.20pm local time, and said a rescue operation was launched immediately after the authorities were alerted.

“Initial reports indicated the victim was still able to walk slowly despite injuries to the legs and head,” he reportedly said.

“Our team was deployed to the site to provide first aid and carry out the rescue.”

He said standard safety procedures were followed, with on-site treatment administered before the victim was moved to the nearest base.

If further medical care is required, the hiker will be referred to facilities such as Bhayangkara Hospital in Mataram or the Sembalun Community Health Centre (Puskesmas), he added.

Yarman also reminded hikers not to underestimate the challenges of climbing Rinjani.

“The terrain is demanding. Hikers must be cautious, avoid pushing themselves when exhausted, and rest or seek help when needed,” he added.

This is the second reported incident involving a foreigner on the volcano in a week.

On June 21, Brazilian climber Juliana Marins, 27, died after falling while ascending to the summit, raising concerns over trail safety.