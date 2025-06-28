KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The increasingly challenging and uncertain global political landscape requires that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) remain ever ready and equipped with the latest defence technology to face any eventuality.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, said the Iran-Israel war and prolonged conflict in Gaza clearly show that international laws are no longer sufficient to safeguard global peace.

“It is crucial for the MAF to always be prepared and equipped with the latest technology to deal with any possibility, as we don’t know who is a friend and who is an enemy,” His Majesty said.

The King said this when officiating the commissioning parade and presentation of appointment letters to MAF cadet officers at Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi here today.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim reminded the government to ensure that there is no political interference or influence from suppliers in all defence procurement processes.

MAF top leadership, too, must always act with integrity and steer clear of corrupt practices. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I will not tolerate anyone who abuses their position for personal gain,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed concern over the culture of social media use among military personnel and reminded them not to share everything online, particularly information related to troop deployments, unit locations and other sensitive details.

He said the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel showed how both sides have easily exploited information obtained through technology companies, smart applications and social media to launch attacks.

“I want this to stop immediately. Use sound judgment and refrain from disclosing unnecessary information to the public. It is better to be cautious now than to regret later,” His Majesty said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim congratulated the 509 cadet officers who completed their training today and reminded them that a career in the military demands great sacrifices, personal strength, honesty and unwavering loyalty to the king and country.

His Majesty also called on them to be leaders who uphold discipline, train their personnel effectively, and prioritise their welfare, while also expressing appreciation to the parents who entrusted their beloved children to serve in the MAF.

The ceremony was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Khaled Nordin, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain and Air Force Chief Gen Datuk Muhamad Norazlan Aris.