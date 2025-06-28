KUCHING, June 28 — The body believed to be that of Jacob Tuan, the victim of a recent crocodile attack, has been found by the search and rescue party this afternoon.

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the remains were located around 12.30pm following a search operation that began earlier in the day.

“We began the search at 8am, and by 12.30pm, we had located the body through the joint efforts of the various search team,” he said when met by reporters.

The remains have been transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for identification and a post-mortem examination.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

“The victim was found about 300 metres from the location of the attack.

“Although the body is not fully intact, we will proceed with the post-mortem,” he said

According to him, the body was found on the riverbank during low tide. — The Borneo Post