KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 – All six students from a Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Besut, Terengganu found guilty of physical bullying have been expelled, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) confirmed today.

Mara chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the agency will not compromise on cases involving violence among students and reiterated that bullying has no place in any MRSM.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for bullies in any MRSM. No excuse can ever justify acts of physical violence or any behaviour that could cause harm,” he said in a brief statement.

“I have instructed the Mara Secondary Education Division to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on this matter. All students involved must be expelled from the college. No appeals will be entertained,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that police received a report from a male Form Two student at a residential school in Besut, claiming he was bullied by Form Three students last Tuesday.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said initial investigations revealed that the senior students had ordered the victim to sit in a semi-squatting position with a slipper placed on his head for 40 minutes.

The victim was also punched in the stomach and slapped in the face while at the school dormitory, he said.

Azamuddin said that following the incident, the students suspected of involvement have been detained and taken to the Magistrate’s Court in Besut for a remand application.