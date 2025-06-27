SIBU, June 27 — A forest and oil palm estate spanning approximately 60 hectares in Batu 9, Jalan Oya, has been engulfed by fire in a large-scale blaze that can be seen from the air, prompting authorities to deploy drones for aerial monitoring.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie confirmed that the fire, which began on June 24, continues to spread across an oil palm plantation, torching felled palm oil lots and encroaching into forested land within the estate.

“As of 4.40pm yesterday, approximately 60 hectares of land have already been destroyed by the flames.

“Our teams, along with the Department of Environment (NREB), are actively monitoring and documenting the situation,” said Andy when contacted today.

Drone surveillance is ongoing, with NREB personnel on-site using high-resolution imaging to track the fire’s movement and determine its full impact.

Andy said fire fighters from Bomba Sungai Merah were dispatched earlier yesterday following a distress call at 1.56pm, reporting thick smoke billowing from a forested area near Jalan Rumah Bajai, Kampung Seduan.

However, the team was unable to reach the actual burn site due to inaccessible terrain.

“According to the operation commander, the fire is located about 2km from the nearest road, well beyond the reach of firefighting vehicles and equipment,” Andy explained.

“Given the challenging access and safety risks, no direct firefighting could be carried out. Our efforts are now focused on working with the NREB drone unit to survey and identify the exact coordinates, as well as potential entry routes or water sources.”

The operation ended at 2.39pm, with firefighters returning to base while aerial assessment continues. — The Borneo Post