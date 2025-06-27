KEPALA BATAS, June 27 — A man, who was travelling with his wife and two children, was killed in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 127.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near here today.

Assistant Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Penang, John Sagun Francis, said the department received an emergency call at 7.51am before dispatching a team from the Kepala Batas Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The accident involved a Proton Wira and a Proton Saga BLM. There were five victims, three adults and two children, who were rescued by members of the public before our team arrived,” he said in a statement.

He identified the deceased as the 33-year-old driver of the Proton Wira, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for post-mortem.

“His wife suffered spinal injuries while their two children, aged six and eight, were slightly injured,” he added. The driver of the Proton Saga, a 35-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries. — Bernama