KOTA KINABALU, June 27 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has dismissed rumours of stepping aside in the coming state election.

Speaking to Malay Mail recently, Bung said that not only would he defend his Lamag state assembly seat, he also had his eyes firmly set on becoming chief minister.

“How to be chief minister if I don’t contest?” he said with a laugh, brushing off speculation that he was making way for his son to run in Lamag.

Bung warned that any attempt to sideline him would jeopardise the party’s revival in Sabah.

“If you remove me, Umno Sabah will shut down,” said the six-term Kinabatangan MP.

‘I rebuilt Sabah Umno’

Often characterised in national politics by his brash style, Bung insisted he had done the heavy lifting to restore Umno’s footing in Sabah after the party’s collapse in 2018, when many of its elected representatives and leaders left to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“Before the exodus, we had around 530,000 members. It dropped to 400,000 after the 2018 crisis. Today, it's 615,000. That’s what I’ve rebuilt in seven years,” he said when speaking to Malay Mail recently.

He said he had initially been reluctant to take the helm, but agreed on the condition that he would be allowed to lead without interference.

“I told the president — if I do this, you have to trust me,” he said, referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Internal tensions and party unity

Bung said he has faced stiff resistance within the party, including from former Sabah Umno chief Tun Musa Aman, now the state governor, and other factions uneasy with his ties to opposition leader Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Both were alleged to be involved in the failed “Kinabalu Move” in 2023 — an attempt to unseat Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Bung also addressed his strained relationship with his deputy, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who is seen as more aligned with the GRS-led government having been appointed to the board of University Malaysia Sabah and chairman of the Sabah Oil and Gas Development Corporation.

“We’ve spoken. I think it’s settled for now. I trust he will act in the party’s interest.”

Abdul Rahman has publicly criticised Bung’s decisions and even invited Hajiji to a divisional event attended by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi — reportedly against Bung’s wishes.

Bung said Abdul Rahman is unlikely to be fielded as a candidate in the next state polls, noting the only possible seat for him would be Sulaman — Hajiji’s stronghold since 1990.

“If he wants to contest, he can contest in Sulaman,” Bung quipped.

Still, Bung acknowledged the challenge of managing internal candidate jostling.

“Everyone wants to be a candidate — especially division chiefs. But we must choose those most likely to win. Of course, not everyone will be happy,” he said when asked about his concern heading into the election.

‘BN still right for Sabah’

Bung remained a staunch critic of the GRS administration, accusing it of failing to deliver on basic infrastructure despite boasting record reserves.

“BN is a good party. But maybe we didn’t have a leader who really understood the rakyat. I’m from the kampung. I know what the people need and I can deliver,” he said.

He said rhetoric from local-based parties was limited to certain areas and did not resonate in rural constituencies, where basic needs remain unmet.

“They don’t care about sentiments like local versus national politics or mining scandals,” he said.

“What they want is water supply during Raya, roads to their kebun, electricity to cook with, the internet... I know how to deliver that.”

He said that during his two-year stint as works minister he had tried to solve the water supply issue by privatising water supply — a controversial idea in the state, where public utilities remain under government control.

“Sabah is one of the only states where water hasn’t been privatised. I know it’s not popular, but it can work,” he said.

“Yes, some will have to pay more — but we can have a tiered tariff system to be fair.

“For households using under RM30 per month – no need to pay at all. Those who use more, will pay more,” he added.

No going back to GRS

After what he described as betrayal and sabotage by former allies in GRS, Bung has ruled out any pre-election cooperation with the coalition — despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of a three-way alliance between PH, BN, and GRS.

PH would be a viable partner given its urban base and its popularity in Chinese-majority areas.

“PH is a good partner. But GRS? No. There’s just too much bad history,” he said.

He said he is aware that BN’s ability to lead in the state again depends on how many seats it can win — ideally 30 to 40 — to avoid needing GRS’s support to form government and be chief minister.

“That’s why we have to win big. Everyone says they have the best chance. So let’s see.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.