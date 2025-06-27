IPOH, June 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is investigating claims that a Pakistani national officiated a school sports event in the Kerian district, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“We are looking into the matter,” she told reporters briefly after attending the Perak-level Maal Hijrah 1447H celebration, which was officiated by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah here last night.

A video recently circulated on social media showed the man being given the honour of launching the athletics meet at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sama Gagah in Simpang Empat Semanggol.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina expressed her gratitude to the Sultan Nazrin for posthumously conferring the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award on her late mother, Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor.

“She was a lecturer at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and a defender of syariah law. Empowering women in all aspects was her life’s work and area of expertise.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank His Royal Highness and the state government for this meaningful recognition,” she said.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin presented the award to Fadhlina, who accepted it on her late mother’s behalf. — Bernama