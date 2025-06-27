KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — A coalition of rights groups have urged the government to expedite tabling the Domestic Workers Bill, following up on repeated calls to institute legal safeguards as migrant labourers in the country continue to face abuse and dehumanisation.

The group said in a joint statement that the recent abuse and killing of a domestic worker was not an isolated incident, but a “part of a disturbing and persistent pattern of violence, abuse, and systemic neglect that has plagued the lives of domestic workers in Malaysia for decades.”

“We remember Adelina Lisao, Nirmala Bonat, Siami, Siti Hajar, Meriance Kabu, Mautik Hani, and so many others who suffered severe abuse, neglect, and death in Malaysian homes,” the coalition said.

“The murder in Penampang is yet another name added to this shameful roll call. It is a sobering reminder that in the absence of meaningful protection, domestic workers remain among the most vulnerable and dehumanised workers in our country.”

Last week, the High Court in Kota Kinabalu sentenced a couple to 34 years imprisonment for the torture and murder of 28 year-old domestic worker Nur Afiyah Daeng Damin.

One of the pair, Etiqah Siti Norashikeen Mohd Sulong, was a finalist of the hit TV show MasterChef Malaysia. Her now ex-husband, Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 44, was also convicted.

Tenaganita, the lead-organisation undersigning the joint statement, said the Malaysian government has continued to ignore appeals to recognise domestic work as work, with equal rights and protections under the Employment Act.

“Despite repeated cases of death, torture, and trafficking, the Malaysian government has continued to drag its feet. Words of concern are issued, promises are made, but little to no structural change has taken place,” it said.

“The brutality inflicted on this young female worker, prolonged, intentional, and inhumane did not occur in a vacuum,” the group added.

“It was made possible by a legal system that fails to recognise domestic workers as workers, a culture that tolerates control and domination behind closed doors, and an enforcement regime that allows perpetrators to act with impunity.”

Past and current administrations have also refused to remove discriminatory provisions in the First Schedule of the Act that exclude domestic workers from rest days, maternity protection, working hour limits, and redress.

The group said there must be a standalone legislation for domestic workers that guarantees decent work, legal remedies, and employer accountability.



