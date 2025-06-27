KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Bukit Aman and Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Departments (CID) are working together to hunt down suspects linked to two recent fatal shootings at Brickfields and Cheras here.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said investigations into both cases are currently ongoing, with the Sarawak CID assisting in checking the motive of the Cheras shooting.

“Photofits by witnesses at the scene of both the shootings cannot be done as the suspects in the (Cheras) case was wearing face masks and helmets (in the Brickfields shooting),” he added.

Two men riding a motorcycle had fired shots at a group of men at a restaurant Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, killing one and injuring two at 10.50pm on June 13, while another man was killed in front of a convenience store at Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras on June 16. — Bernama