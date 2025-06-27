JAKARTA, June 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Jakarta today for an official visit, during which he is scheduled to meet President Prabowo Subianto.

They will discuss key bilateral issues, follow up on recent Asean engagements, and explore ways to strengthen regional stability as Malaysia and Indonesia deepen their strategic cooperation.

The visit comes as Malaysia holds the Asean Chairmanship for 2025, with Kuala Lumpur continuing to lead key regional agendas throughout the year.

Anwar touched down at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta at around 1 pm local time, where he was warmly received by Prabowo. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon arrival.

Anwar leads a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Upon arriving at Istana Merdeka, Anwar was received by Prabowo and conducted a customary inspection of the guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Security Force, followed by the playing of national anthems and a gun salute.

Both leaders then introduced their respective ministerial delegations, followed by a photo session and the signing of the guest book.

The programme continued with a four-eye meeting between Anwar and Prabowo, held behind closed doors, before ministers from both sides joined an extended bilateral meeting.

The meetings are expected to focus on trade, investment, education, communications, commodities and regional affairs, in line with the ministerial portfolios represented in the Malaysian delegation.

The visit also forms part of preparations for the 13th Annual Malaysia–Indonesia Consultation, scheduled to take place later this year. — Bernama