KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 – Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) co-founder Amir Hariri Abd Hadi today confirmed that he has officially stepped down as the party’s secretary-general and from its Central Executive Committee in March this year.

In a statement, Amir said the decision was made due to personal reasons and that a leadership transition has since taken place, with Nurainie Haziqah now assuming the role of secretary-general.

“With this latest development — following Syed Saddiq’s acquittal and release from previous charges — I firmly believe this will serve as a catalyst and a new beginning for the party,” he said.

He added that the party should undergo a leadership restructuring as it prepares for upcoming political challenges, including the Sabah state election and the 16th general election.

Muda recently said is considering returning Syed Saddiq to the party presidency following his acquittal from graft and corruption charges. Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz had been acting president since November 2023.

Amir said he now intends to focus fully on his role as the chief executive of youth activism group Mandiri, which he co-founded in May 2024 with Mohamad Alshatry and Dobby Chew.

Mandiri describes its aims as empowering young leaders, promoting democratic participation, and fostering progressive ideas.

Amir expressed support for the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit Muda’s founding president and said he remains confident in the party’s leadership moving forward.

Although no longer part of the party’s leadership, Amir said he will continue to support Muda and stay in touch with its leaders, especially on matters they have previously worked on together.

“I also hope that everyone will give their full support to Ainie in her new role as Muda’s secretary-general,” he said, referring to Nurainie.

Ainie was formerly from PKR and later Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia before joining Muda. She was then appointed to Muda’s Central Executive Committee.

She runs her own legal firm, her clothing brand Atheena, and also the charity group Happy Bank Crew.