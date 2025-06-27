IPOH, June 27 — The cause behind the loud booming sound and tremors reported in parts of the Ipoh district remains unknown after almost 10 days.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said investigations are still underway, but no specific findings have been made so far.

“The investigation has been fully handed over to the police, as it involves matters of state security.

“There is no set timeline for the investigation. The police will continue their probe until a conclusion is reached,” he said after officiating the Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2025 here.

Meanwhile, Perak Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) in a statement confirmed the cause of the mysterious explosion-like sounds was not from quarry blasting, bomb testing, or a sonic boom from a jet aircraft.

JMG said such mysterious loud bangs have also been reported around the world for a long time without any definite explanation.

“These sounds are described as coming from the sky, ranging from moderate to loud explosions, and sometimes causing windows and walls of buildings to shake.

“Apart from Ipoh, similar mysterious explosions have also occurred in Japan, the United States, Bangladesh, Belgium, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Vanuatu, Italy, Ireland, and Indonesia,” the statement read.

JMG also said that the mysterious explosion in Ipoh has previously occurred in the years 2012, 2018, 2024, and most recently on June 18, 2025, at around 10:30 am.

“Preliminary studies by Perak JMG indicate that the areas where the public heard the explosions are within the same zone — from Chemor, Klebang, and Meru in the north to around Tambun and Gunung Rapat in the south,” it said.

“Perak JMG will continue to conduct research into possible geological sources around Ipoh, but so far, the exact cause has not been identified,” it added.

Last week, residents around Ipoh claimed to have felt the tremors in several areas, including Chemor, Chepor and Tanah Hitam, at around 10.30am.

In a similar case on October 21 last year, a strong tremor was felt in several parts of the city — including Tasek, Perak Stadium, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor, and Sungai Siput — at about 11am, followed by a loud explosion.

Last year’s case remains unexplained by the authorities.