SEPANG, June 26 — A student of a local university was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in a condominium in Cyberjaya two days ago (June 24).

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said a police team went to the scene after receiving a report regarding the discovery of the 20-year-old female student at 10.28 am.

He said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene, and initial investigations found that there were no signs of a break-in.

Further examination of the body found there were injuries to the head due to blunt force trauma, he said in a statement today.

Norhizam said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and urged those with information on the incident to contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Husny Hussien, at 012-9307860 or a nearby police station.

“The police are taking this incident seriously and advise the public to remain calm, not to speculate or share false information, which could affect the investigation and not to take any action that could violate the law,” he said. — Bernama