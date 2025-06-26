PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Kota Madani megaproject in Putrajaya is intended to serve as a national benchmark for urban redevelopment, prioritising liveability and public interest over profit.

Anwar said the RM4 billion project in Presint 19 was not merely about constructing buildings but about creating a model city that values safety, efficiency and human-centred development.

“We don’t have to chase after New York or London to be seen as a modern city. Those cities have their own flaws,” he said at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“I want Kota Madani to be an example of redevelopment of cities in our country. State governments need to look into this approach, not just leaving themselves at the whims of developers.

“The government must spearhead planned development. Developers may give their opinion, but the final decision cannot solely be based on profits,” he added.

He added that the development would include pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, schools, places of worship and community halls to help reduce financial burdens on families.

“Imagine if parents with kids just needed to send them to schools or kindergarten by just walking. This is the Kota Madani we have dreamed of — safe, efficient and filled with human values,” he said.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the project would significantly ease the cost of living for civil servants by providing access to a wide range of public amenities.

She noted that many currently rent homes outside the administrative capital, incurring high monthly expenses due to daily commutes.

“With Kota Madani, civil servants will be able to live in government quarters with existing public amenities near their place of employment with minimal costs.

“Schools will be within walking distance and the area will be safe. They need not worry. I estimate civil servants can save up to RM1,000 a month and they can use that money for something more beneficial,” she said.

Occupying 41.28 hectares, Kota Madani will offer 10,000 high-density vertical residential units to house more than 30,000 residents.

The project will be developed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PjH) under a public-private partnership model using the build, lease, maintain and transfer (BLMT) concept, with no government allocation required during the initial phase.

Its design will incorporate artificial intelligence, high-efficiency digital infrastructure and a green mobility system — laying the foundation for a low-carbon city aligned with principles of sustainability, well-being and public safety.

Planned facilities include Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, schools, health clinics, police and fire stations, a mosque, financial institutions, and culturally inspired architecture to preserve heritage.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin this September and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.