KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described Professor Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty, chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), as a close friend and a passionate figure in the fields of religious thought, education, and intellectual discourse.

In a Facebook post, Anwar paid tribute and expressed his grief and deep sadness over the passing of Muhammad Nur this morning.

He said Muhammad Nur, a former president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), was also active in PKR.

“I am deeply affected and saddened by his passing. We had a chance to meet only a few days ago.

“I pray that his soul is granted forgiveness by Almighty Allah and is placed among the martyrs. May his family be granted strength, patience, and resilience, Insya-Allah,” he posted.

Muhammad Nur breathed his last at 11.27 am today at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

His funeral prayer will be held after Asar at Masjid Al-Umm in Bangi, followed by burial at the Sungai Tangkas Muslim cemetery.

Muhammad Nur was appointed IKIM chairman on May 8, 2023. He previously served as chairman of the Board of Directors at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) from Oct 1, 2018, to Sept 30, 2021.

On Jan 18 this year, he was honoured with the highest award by the Muslim Converts’ Association of Singapore (MCAS) in recognition of his leadership and transformational contributions to the organisation. — Bernama