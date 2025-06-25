PUTRAJAYA, June 25 (Bernama) — A chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has been remanded on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and using proceeds of corruption through personal accounts, his company, and those of relatives and associates.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the male suspect in his 30s was arrested at around 2.30pm yesterday while giving a statement at the MACC headquarters here.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the acts between 2015 and 2025, and previously the suspect had been remanded for a case investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 related to abuse of power and misappropriation of NGO funds at the suspect’s workplace,” said the source.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin granted a four-day remand, until this Saturday, after an application was made by the MACC at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Meanwhile, MACC Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division director Norhaizam Muhammad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).