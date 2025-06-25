KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday agreed to reappoint Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir as its Secretary-General and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani as its Treasurer-General.

Zambry, in a statement last night, said the appointments, decided during the party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), were based on Clauses 8.3 (D) and 8.3 (E) of the BN Constitution.

“The 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) resolved with full commitment to strengthen the party as an inclusive political platform and reaffirm its determination to remain united under the Barisan Nasional umbrella.

“BN also confirmed its full preparedness to face the upcoming Sabah state election, which is expected to be held in the near future.

“Political stability in Sabah is key to strengthening security, economic progress, and the welfare of the people in the ‘Land Below the Wind’,” he said. — Bernama