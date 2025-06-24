KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Police are still trying to identify the suspects involved in the shooting incident in front of a convenience store in Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras here on June 17 that left two people dead.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said that so far, their department has recorded statements from 19 individuals to assist in the investigation into the case.

“Efforts to identify the suspects are ongoing and so far there have been no arrests,” he said in a statement here today.

The incident at 12.48 am saw two local men die after a group of men wearing black ski masks opened fire on them.

A 21-second closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording that went viral on social media shows a group of individuals opening fire on the victims before fleeing.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Brickfields, police also recorded statements from 19 individuals in connection with the shooting that killed a man.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said efforts were also underway to track down and identify the suspects.

In the incident at about 10.50 pm, two men on a motorcycle fired several shots at a group of men who were eating at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, leaving one dead and two others injured. — Bernama