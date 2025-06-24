JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — A trader lost RM1.1 million after being deceived by a non-existent online job offer.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the victim, a man in his 40s, lodged a police report yesterday, claiming that the job was offered on social media on March 26.

He said the victim claimed he had to purchase goods, with a commission of 25 per cent from the proceeds of reselling those goods.

The victim proceeded to transfer a total of RM1.1 million to 22 different bank accounts from March 28 to June 13 to buy and sell goods to earn a commission.

“However, the victim realised he had been duped when he did not receive any commission as promised,” Kumar said in a statement tonight.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama