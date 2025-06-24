TASHKENT, June 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof held a bilateral meeting on Monday with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kucharov and Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

The meeting was held during his official working visit to the republic.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah Illias, and Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Mareena Mahpudz.

Fadillah spent about 30 minutes in the meeting with Kucharov, who is also Uzbekistan’s Minister of Economy and Finance, discussing several high potential sectors for cooperation, such as energy, tourism, and education. He also held discussions with Mirzamakhmudov at the Ministry of Energy.

In addition to exploring the potential for cooperation in the development of smart grid systems and expressing a desire to strengthen the exchange of expertise and technical training, both parties reiterated their intention to enhance collaboration in these areas.

Fadillah and his delegation will be in Uzbekistan until today before continuing their working visit to Russia until June 28. — Bernama