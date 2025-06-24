KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — DAP has embarked on a development project to establish a new national party headquarters after 15 years at its current site in Pudu, party secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

In a press statement, Loke said the party's highest decision-making body, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), made the decision to meet the needs of its growing membership and expanding administrative functions.

The DAP national headquarters is currently located along Jalan Yew, off Jalan Pudu, after relocating from Jalan 24/9 in Petaling Jaya in 2010.

"The Wisma DAP Project will be led by Ng Sze Han," he said.

Ng is currently Selangor DAP chairman and assistant national treasurer.

Apart from a new headquarters, Loke also announced that the party will set up a political school aimed at institutionalising political education and integrating political concepts across various levels of learning.

“The party school will be tasked with training both party leaders and grassroots members, ensuring continuous political development,” he said, adding that deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming has been selected to spearhead this initiative.