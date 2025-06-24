NIBONG TEBAL, June 24 — Police are reportedly investigating a group of high-powered motorcycle riders who allegedly used a lane reserved for cars and lorries on Penang’s Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge last Friday.

According to Astro Awani, Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou yesterday said the incident occurred at around 4.35pm at KM0.4 of the bridge.

“This case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for the offence of reckless driving and endangering the safety of others,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that preliminary investigations suggest the bikers were travelling from Batu Kawan towards Batu Maung,

“The police would like to stress that the safety of all road users is a shared responsibility,” he reportedly said.

A 33-second video showing the group riding in a lane designated for cars and lorries was widely circulated on social media, with users criticising them for endangering other road users.