KUCHING, June 23 — Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, the wife of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has passed away.

Chief political secretary to the Premier Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman shared the news in a Facebook post.

“With great sadness, we would like to inform you that Puan Sri Datuk Amar Hajjah Juma’ani Tuanku Hj Bujang, wife of YAB Premier Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Abg Hj Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Datuk Abg Hj Openg, has returned to rahmatullah at 3.34am, 23 June 2025, corresponding to 26 Zulhijjah 1446 at the Normah Medical Center, Kuching,” said the post.

“May the deceased’s soul be blessed and placed among the faithful.”

The post also said that the last rites will be held at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya here from 10am to 12 noon.

Juma’ani will be laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery.

Jumaani, the daughter of Sarawak’s second Head of State Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman, married Abang Johari on Feb 26, 1977.

They were blessed with two children — Abang Abdillah Izzarim, 45, and Dayang Norjihan, 43.

Jumaani was president of the Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati). — The Borneo Post