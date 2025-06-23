KUCHING, June 23 — The remains of Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, wife of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, were laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya at 1.52pm today.

Earlier, the funeral prayer was performed at Masjid Jamek Negeri, led by Sarawak Grand Imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi, and attended by family members, federal and state leaders, as well as members of the public.

Following the prayer, Juma’ani’s remains were taken to the cemetery for burial.

Abang Johari, their two children, Abang Abdillah Izzarim and Dayang Norjihan, as well as grandchildren and other family members, were present throughout the ceremony.

Among those who paid their last respects at the mosque were Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, all three Deputy Premiers - Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas - and several state assemblymen.

Juma’ani, 76, breathed her last at a private medical centre at 3.34am today. She was the daughter of Sarawak’s second Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman.

She is fondly remembered as a humble and dedicated figure who made significant contributions to charitable and community work in Sarawak. — Bernama