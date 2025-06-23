KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah has detained another state assemblyman on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes to facilitate the issuance of mineral exploration licences in the state.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the suspect, in his 40s, was arrested at 9.30am today while giving his statement at the MACC Sabah office.

The MACC, however, did not name the suspect.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tanjung Batu state assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy arrived at the MACC Sabah office at around 9am, accompanied by two lawyers.

Andi also serves as the Sabah state industrial development and entrepreneurship assistant minister.

The MACC, citing a “source”, said the suspect was believed to have solicited and received around RM150,000 from an individual with a “Datuk” title, purportedly in exchange for assistance with a mineral exploration licence application.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2023 and 2024.

In December last year, a video of Andi was published by Malaysiakini showing him in discussion with a businessman over the procurement of a mining licence.

Andi, who is from Barisan Nasional, is also the Kalabakan MP.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He was released on MACC bail of RM50,000 (without deposit) with one surety after giving his statement.

He is expected to be charged in court soon, along with Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob and businessman Datuk Albert Teh, who had brought forward the series of videos that sparked the prospecting licence scandal.