KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A total of 73 per cent of Malaysian voters identified economic issues as the biggest problem facing the country, according to a new mid-term survey by Merdeka Center on the performance of the Madani administration.

According to the center’s “National Survey Highlights May 2025” report, when respondents were asked to name their top concerns, they pointed to inflation (33 per cent), economic growth (13 per cent), corruption (seven per cent),

Also cited were job opportunities (seven per cent), and issues related to Malay rights and fair treatment of all races (seven per cent).

Concerns over racial issues and public safety were comparatively low, at just three per cent each.

“Concerns over instability have evaporated, but there is a slight rise in [concerns regarding] identity politics (protection of Malay rights),” said the center.

Leadership and governance ratings

Despite these concerns, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s approval rating stood at 55 per cent, up from 53 per cent in December 2024.

A further 36 per cent expressed dissatisfaction, while nine per cent were neutral.

According to the centre, Anwar’s ability to maintain a two-thirds majority in Parliament and provide political stability was credited for easing public anxiety over governance.

Satisfaction with the overall performance of the government was evenly split, with 50 per cent expressing satisfaction and 48 per cent dissatisfaction.

“Public sentiments on the direction of the country shows 50 per cent of the voters surveyed think the country is headed in the wrong direction (compared to 61 per cent one year ago), while the number of voters that think the country is heading in the right direction improved to 43 per cent compared to 29 per cent in June 2024.

“The major reasons for the wrong direction remain focused on the trajectory of the national economy and the performance of the current administration,” the survey said.

Demographic breakdown of public sentiment

Among those who believed the country was heading in the wrong direction, 68 per cent were Indian respondents, followed by 55 per cent Malay and 43 per cent Chinese.

According to Merdeka Center, by age group, those aged 51 to 60 made up the highest percentage of respondents who believed the government was on the wrong track, at 59 per cent.

Meanwhile, younger respondents aged 21 to 30 were more optimistic, with 54 per cent saying the country was heading in the right direction.

Macroeconomic trends

“In terms of the economy, government data indicates that inflation has cooled to just 1.4 per cent in March 2025 — a three-year low — and economic growth hit 4.4 per cent in the first quarter.

The government’s minimum wage hike to RM1,700, combined with festive cash aid for civil servants and ongoing fuel subsidies, has helped ease some public frustration over the cost of living.

“While the survey continues to show that the public’s top concerns remain the economy, the absence of price shocks despite the withdrawal of diesel fuel subsidies in 2024, has helped ease sentiments,” said the center.

The survey was carried out by the Merdeka Center between May 12 and 23, 2025, to gauge voters’ perceptions of current developments.

A total of 1,208 registered voters were surveyed, comprising 52 per cent Malay, 29 per cent Chinese, seven per cent Indian, six per cent Muslim Bumiputera, and six per cent non-Muslim Bumiputera (from Sabah and Sarawak).

Respondents were interviewed via fixed line and mobile telephones, selected through random stratified sampling across age group, ethnicity, gender, and state constituency.