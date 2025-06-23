SIBU, June 23 — An Indonesian detainee who escaped from the Sibu Central Police Station lock-up at around 4 pm last Saturday was recaptured early this morning.

The 25-year-old suspect was re-arrested at Lorong Terap, approximately 1.4km from the station, at around 12.30 am.

“The suspect was still in handcuffs and wearing the lock-up attire,” Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement here.

The suspect, who was under remand for investigation under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code for the offence of rape, was still in lawful police custody and was wearing the standard purple lock-up attire and handcuffs when he fled.

According to Zulkipli, following the escape incident, investigations are underway under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code, which provide for a prison sentence of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

Section 223 applies to officers whose negligence allows a detainee to escape, while Section 224 relates to detainees who flee from lawful custody.

Zulkipli expressed gratitude for the public’s cooperation in providing information that led to the suspect’s recapture, but at the same time advised the public not to speculate in ways that could interfere with the police investigation. — Bernama