PUTRAJAYA, June 22 – Businesses selling gold-plated or imitation precious metal jewellery must clearly label such items with the term “plated”, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry warned amid a rise of sales on TikTok.

New Straits Times quoted ministry enforcement director Azman Adam saying companies and individuals who fail to do so face fines of up to RM25,000 and RM10,000 respectively, while individuals could also face up to a year in jail, or both.

“The aim [of the regulations] is to protect consumers from fraud and ensure transparency in the precious metals market,” he was quoted saying.

He emphasised that online sellers are also bound by the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transactions) Regulations, which require full disclosure of product details under Schedule 3.

“Any person who uses false trade descriptions regarding the purity of precious metals may also be prosecuted under Regulation 8 of the Trade Descriptions (Articles Made of Precious Metals) Regulations,” he added.

This comes as Malaysia Gold Association president Datuk Louis Ng called for a ban on “gold-wrapped” products, saying they could be mistaken as real gold.

However, Azman reportedly said the ministry has not yet received any complaints over the matter.

Azman said such offenders can also be charged under Section 5 read with Section 6(f) of the Trade Descriptions Act, under which corporate bodies can be fined up to RM250,000, and up to RM500,000 for repeat offences.

Non-corporate offenders may be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

He stressed that sellers must also issue receipts stating the item’s specifications as required by Regulation 9 at the time of sale.

Azman also cautioned traders against using uncertified gold scales or engaging in fraudulent weighing, offences punishable by fines up to RM40,000, three years’ jail, or both under the Weights and Measures Act.

He added that misleading sales practices may be investigated under the Consumer Protection Act, and affected consumers can file complaints with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia.