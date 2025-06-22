SEBERANG PERAI, June 21 – The police said they have launched an investigation into a viral video showing a high-speed chase involving a patrol vehicle and a Toyota Harrier at the Jalan Paboi–Bukit Tambun junction yesterday morning.

The 18-second video, which began circulating on Facebook, captured the SUV being driven recklessly while attempting to flee from the authorities around 11.15am on June 20.

“The incident involved a Toyota Harrier being driven recklessly and endangering other road users while attempting to evade the authorities,” Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou said in a statement here.

“Dashcam footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread public reaction.”

Police said a report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant and Section 279 for reckless driving on a public road.

He added that the Criminal Investigation Division of the district police headquarters is actively tracking down the suspect.