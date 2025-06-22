PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — A local man was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 for attempting to smuggle four exotic animals, believed to be black-handed gibbons worth around RM30,000.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said in a statement today that the animals were found inside the 34-year-old suspect’s luggage.

He was a passenger on a Batik Air flight bound for Mumbai, India, scheduled to depart Friday night.

“The suspect was detained on the spot and taken to the Aeropolis police headquarters for further action,” the statement said.

AKPS said the gibbons have been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) for investigation and further action.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008.

The arrest was part of enhanced integrated checks launched this month in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Perhilitan, targeting wildlife smuggling through high-risk aviation entry points.

“AKPS, AVSEC and Perhilitan will continue to tighten security controls at KLIA and will not compromise with any party involved in wildlife trafficking via air routes,” the statement added. — Bernama