BATU PAHAT, June 22 – Umno will consider a motion from its Sembrong division appealing for the suspension of its MP, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, to be lifted and for his reinstatement into the party’s leadership.

Umno Vice-President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was quoted saying the motion is among 191 submitted by divisions nationwide and will be reviewed by party headquarters in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“Now that there’s a motion, we will deliberate. Whether or not the individual involved has submitted an appeal is not the main issue,” Khaled was reported saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“We will send it to headquarters for review and consideration.”

Yesterday, Johor Umno chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi assured members that he would back the motion.

Sembrong Umno reportedly cited Hishammuddin’s decades-long commitment to the constituency and continued loyalty to Umno as grounds for the appeal.

Division chief Datuk Abdul Ghani Abdul Rashid said this was the second year in a row the division had submitted such a motion.

In January 2023, Umno Supeme Council decided to internally purge itself of critics — resulting in 44 party members being exiled and four members being given a suspension.

Sembrong MP Hishammuddin was suspended for six years, reportedly for being the main driver behind the Barisan Nasional MPs signing statutory declarations backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Among the 44 sacked were former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Tan Sri Noh Omar, while former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan was also given a six-year suspension.