KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — An oil storage facility caught fire at Taman Megah Ria in Johor Baru earlier today.

The blaze, which broke out around 12.30pm, sent thick black smoke soaring over 100 metres into the air, intensified by hot weather and strong winds.

About 60 per cent of the premises was destroyed in fire, but no casualties reported, according to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Residents in the vicinity were ordered to evacuate their homes as a safety precaution and electricity supply in the affected area was cut off to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to Berita Harian, several small explosions occurred around 2pm, with oil drums seen flying through the air due to the blasts.

Bomba is actively working to bring the fire under control.