KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — PKR has clarified that the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, has never been a member of PKR, let alone held any position within the party, contrary to claims published on the social media page of a local news outlet yesterday.
In a statement today, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said that the circulation of an inaccurate profile linking the IGP to a political party could undermine his image and credibility, adding that it could also fuel negative perceptions of PKR as the ruling party if members of the public believe that Mohd Khalid’s appointment was politically motivated.
She emphasised that such an error should never have occurred and urged the news outlet to conduct an internal inquiry.
Fuziah also included an attachment listing the names of Kedah State Leadership Council chairpersons according to their respective years of appointment.
1999 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul
1999 — Datuk Sheikh Azmi Ahmad
2000 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul
2004 — Akashah Ismail
2005 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul
2007 — Datuk Zamri Yusuf
2008 — Datuk Ahmad Kasim
2010 — Datuk Wan Salleh Wan Isa
2013 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul
2014 — Dr Azman Ismail
2018 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul
2022 — Nurul Izzah Anwar
2023 — Nurin Aina Abdullah
Mohd Khalid, 60, who was appointed as the 15th IGP effective yesterday, has held various important positions in the Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch, including Chief of the Pahang Special Branch from May 25, 2018, before being appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch principal assistant director on Sept 6, 2021. — Bernama