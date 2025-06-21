IPOH, June 21 — The Perak government has called on the relevant departments to conduct a thorough investigation into the explosions and tremors reported in several areas here last Wednesday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the incident, including a similar one in October last year, had caused concern and alarm among residents.

“It is time for the relevant departments and agencies to prepare a full report and conduct a study into the cause of the explosions,” he said at a press conference after closing the National Training Week (NTW) 2025 at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) here today.

Saarani also advised the public not to spread unverified or false information about the incident.

“The public should remain calm and need not worry, as the situation is under control and no serious incidents have been reported so far,” he said.

Explosions and tremors were reportedly heard and felt around Chemor and Chepor here at about 10.30 am on June 18, but the cause remains unknown.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin, at a press conference the following day, said the police would hold discussions with the relevant departments and agencies soon to determine the actual cause of the explosions and tremors.

On Oct 21 last year, a strong tremor was felt in several areas around the city, including Tasek, Stadium Perak, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor, and Sungai Siput, at around 11.06 am, followed by a loud bang. — Bernama