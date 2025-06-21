KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — The State Government remains steadfast in its commitment to driving inclusive and holistic development under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap, aimed at ensuring sustainable progress and the wellbeing of the people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the SMJ initiative has yielded significant impact since its introduction, particularly in economic recovery, investment growth, agriculture, human capital development and social welfare.

“Alhamdulillah, we are witnessing a surge in investment activity and an increase in state revenue over the past few years. This is a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s strategic approach,” he said.

Hajiji said this in his speech during the 74th official birthday celebration of the Head of State, Tun (Dr) Musa Aman, held at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Saturday.

He emphasised that agriculture remains a key focus area for the State Government, as it plays a crucial role in strengthening food security in Sabah.

Among the notable initiatives, he said, is the establishment of the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board (LPBS) and the launch of the Paddy Crop Takaful Scheme (STTP), which aims to raise the state’s rice self-sufficiency level from the current 24 per cent in 2025 to 60 per cent by 2030.

“This is a strategic move to enhance Sabah’s self-reliance in food production while reducing dependency on imports,” he stressed.

In line with developing future-ready talent, Hajiji said human capital development, particularly among youth, remains high on the government’s agenda through various empowerment programmes involving skills training, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and sports.

The State Government, he added, has also approved the establishment of the Sabah State TVET Council as a coordinating and monitoring platform for technical and vocational education and training in line with industry demands.

“We want to ensure that Sabah’s youth are equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to meaningfully contribute to the development of the state and the nation,” he said.

On federal-state ties, Hajiji reiterated that the close cooperation and good relations with the Federal Government will continue to be upheld to ensure Sabah is not left behind in the national development agenda.

He expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s various forms of assistance and initiatives, especially in areas such as infrastructure, health, education and security.

Hajiji also thanked the Prime Minister for his firm stance in safeguarding Sabah’s rights and sovereignty, including the recent success in fending off foreign claims against the state at the international level.

“Malaysia’s success in defending Sabah from external claims affirms the state’s sovereign status under the Malaysian Federation and provides reassurance and confidence to the people of Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji also conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes to Tun Musa in conjunction with his 74th official birthday and prayed for continued good health and blessings for him and Toh Puan.

“The State Government and the people of Sabah extend our deepest appreciation for Your Excellency’s leadership and enduring service. May Allah SWT bless Tun with longevity and continued protection,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by top state leaders, recipients of state honours and awards, heads of departments and invited dignitaries. — The Borneo Post



