TASHKENT, June 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan early Saturday morning to begin his official working visit to the republic.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was welcomed by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Azizkhoja Qobilov.

Also present were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ilham Tuah Illias.

While in Uzbekistan, Fadillah is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

He is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the United Nations Public Service Forum 2025 in Samarkand, where he will touch on Malaysia’s best practices and innovations in public service.

Fadillah will be in Uzbekistan until June 24 before continuing his working visit to Russia until June 28. — Bernama