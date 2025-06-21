KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for his service, contributions, and leadership during his tenure heading the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a Facebook post today, Anwar stated that he conveyed this during a farewell courtesy call from Razarudin this morning.

“I pray that Tan Sri Razarudin continues to be blessed with good health and the strength to continue contributing to the nation in any capacity. Thank you for your very meaningful service to the people and the country,” he said.

Razarudin, who joined PDRM in 1982, was appointed as the 14th IGP for a two-year contract after his retirement, effective June 23, 2023, and will conclude his service this Sunday.

Throughout his career, Razarudin held several important positions, including Head of Penang Criminal Investigation Department in 2016, Deputy Commissioner of Sabah Police (2016), Deputy Chief Police Officer of Perak (2018), Chief Police Officer of Perak (2019), Director of Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (2020), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (2021).

Earlier, Bukit Aman Special Branch Director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was appointed as the 15th IGP, replacing Razarudin, effective today.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Anwar also stated that he had received a farewell courtesy call from the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, who will retire on June 26.

“My highest appreciation for all his sacrifices, services, and excellent leadership in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM). I pray that Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan will be blessed with prolonged good health and that the spirit of patriotism he displayed throughout his service will inspire the next generation to continue serving and defending our beloved homeland,” he said.

Mohd Asghar Khan, who was appointed as the RMAF Chief on March 7, 2022, began his career in the Malaysian Armed Forces on July 18, 1983, as a cadet officer at the Royal Military College and started his career as an RMAF fighter pilot in 1985.

Known by his call sign “Gunjiz,” he also made history by becoming the first RMAF Chief to fly the Su-30MKM ‘Toruk Makto’ aircraft in an airshow at the recent Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ‘25). — Bernama