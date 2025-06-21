IPOH, June 21 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has expressed hope that the proposal to upgrade the East-West Highway (JRTB) linking Gerik and Jeli will be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Saarani said the state government had conveyed its intention to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Lumut last week.

“What’s most important is to reassess the alignment and widening of the JRTB. The upgrade involves more than just resurfacing; it requires a full reconstruction, as the existing structure is so old that some of the damage has exposed the road base.

“This highway has been in use for over 40 years, and simply patching up damaged sections may no longer be sufficient. However, the state government fully understands that constructing a new alignment or rebuilding the JRTB would require substantial funding,” he said at a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Training Week at the Ipoh Convention Centre here today.

Saarani said the state government has also instructed the State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport chairman, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, and Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration chairman A. Sivanesan, to prepare a report and study on upgrading the JRTB and Gerik Hospital.

“Mohammad Nizar will obtain information and data from the Works Ministry regarding the upgrade of the JRTB, while Sivanesan is working on applying to the Health Ministry for the upgrading of Gerik Hospital, as there is an urgent need in the event of accidents. Typically, victims are taken to Hospital Taiping or the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

“If upgraded, it would be sufficient for patients or victims to be treated at Gerik Hospital, provided it is equipped with the necessary facilities and expertise. Once the study is completed, we will submit a letter to the relevant ministry,” he added.

In the early hours of June 9, a tragic accident along the JRTB near Tasik Banding, Gerik, claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students when the chartered bus transporting them from Jertih, Terengganu, to the main campus in Tanjong Malim, Perak, was involved in a crash.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and his assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of a multi-purpose vehicle. — Bernama