IPOH, June 20 — The mother-in-law of Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, died in a fire that broke out at a two-storey house on Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan here last night.

Bernama reported Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon confirming the incident, stating that the deceased has been identified as 84-year-old Salmiah Nyak Matt.

Her husband, Abdul Ghani Ngah, is currently receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

“The deceased is the mother-in-law (of Hamzah),” she said briefly via WhatsApp.

Sayani added that four other individuals were involved in the incident — three men and one woman.

“One of the victims, an 83-year-old elderly man who was in an upstairs room, suffered breathing difficulties and was taken to hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS),” she said.

She added that the operation concluded at 2.02am.

Meanwhile, Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said authorities received an emergency call about the fire at 9.19pm.

Preliminary investigations conducted with the Fire Department’s forensic unit confirmed that the blaze involved a two-storey house occupied by a family of six.

“Four other family members, aged between 18 and 49, were rescued and did not sustain any injuries,” he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin added that further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, and the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR).

He also urged members of the public with any information to contact the Ipoh District Control Centre (DCC) at 05-2542222.