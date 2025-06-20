KUCHING, June 20 — A 22-year-old male motorist who was arrested after he flashed an airsoft at a traffic light intersection here yesterday has been remanded for three days until June 23.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu revealed that preliminary investigations found the suspect, who has two prior criminal records, positive for drug abuse.

“The suspect has admitted to be involved in the case and it is also confirmed that the object held by the suspect yesterday was a fake gun.

“The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” Alexson said in a statement.

Videos and photos of the man brandishing the airsoft gun went viral on social media yesterday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata had confirmed the suspect’s arrest when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Airsoft guns are replica firearms that shoot small ball bearings using compressed air or gas, rather than bullets. — The Borneo Post