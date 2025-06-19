ARAU, June 19 — A couple was arrested early this morning at their home in Taman Desa Saujana here for allegedly abusing their 11-year-old daughter since 2023.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the 37-year-old husband and wife were detained at 1.30am after the Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) received a public complaint about suspected physical abuse.

According to initial investigations, the most recent incident is believed to have occurred at about noon yesterday when the girl was allegedly caned on her back by her father for misbehaving.

“JKM received the tip-off via its hotline around 12.15pm yesterday. It was reported that the child had been physically abused by her biological parents,” he said in a statement today.

Later that night, a JKM child protection officer visited the house at 10.40pm and took the girl, a pupil at a Chinese vernacular school (SJKC) in Kangar, to the Arau Children’s Home to facilitate further investigation.

A medical examination at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar revealed injuries on the victim’s head, lips, chest, right ribs, back, arms, and legs — believed to be caused by blunt force and exposure to hot water.

“The girl had both old and recent injuries and has been referred to the hospital’s Paediatric Unit for further treatment,” he added.

The couple has been remanded for six days beginning today to assist with the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama