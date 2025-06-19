KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A masseuse pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of uploading a video and a picture of a fake marriage certificate between a royal and herself last February.

Persana Avril Sollunda, 43, is charged with making and sending a fake video on the TikTok application through the account ‘king.charles.ratu’ showing a fake marriage certificate between a royal and Crown Princess Ratu Shana with the intention of hurting others last February 25.

The post was read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Menara KPJ, near here at 10.00am last February 26.

The charge, under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both, upon conviction, and may be fined a further RM5,000 for each day or part of a day the offence continues after conviction.

Judge Norma Ismail allowed the woman bail of RM10,000 with one surety and an order for her to report to a police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set July 17 for mention.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against Persana Avril last May 22 when she failed to turn up to face the charge.

Deputy public prosecutor Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman appeared for the prosecution today, while Persana Avril was unrepresented. — Bernama