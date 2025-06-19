PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — Malaysia recorded its first Covid-19 death this year in the 24th epidemiological week of 2025 (ME 24/2025), involving an individual with serious comorbidities and no second booster dose, the Health Ministry (MoH) said today.

In a statement, the ministry said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide stands at 21,738, with weekly averages holding steady at around 900 cases.

However, ME 24/2025 saw a slight increase to 3,379 cases — up 14 per cent from 2,011 cases the previous week.

“Despite the uptick, the overall Covid-19 situation in the country remains under control and well below the national alert threshold,” said the ministry, crediting continuous surveillance and public health interventions.

The lone fatality reported this year marks a sharp decline from the 57 Covid-related deaths recorded in 2024.

The last death prior to this occurred on May 26, 2024.

The latest victim was reportedly living with heart disease and diabetes and had not received a second booster dose.

In the same week, six Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

All were vulnerable individuals with existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, dyslipidaemia, and Down syndrome.

“All six patients received critical care under the supervision of health professionals and have since been discharged from the ICU — four have returned home, while two were transferred to general wards,” the ministry said.